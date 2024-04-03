Digital Realty (DLR) to Host AI Supercomputer in Denmark

Digital Realty Trust DLR announced that it has been chosen to host NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world, at its AI-ready data center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

A significant milestone has been achieved in Denmark's AI research and innovation landscape after the collaboration between Digital Realty, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and NVIDIA.

Digital Realty's advanced, AI-ready infrastructure will provide the foundation for this powerful system. The National Center for AI Innovation in Denmark, formed as a result of the collaboration, will help accelerate research and innovation in a number of areas, including healthcare, life sciences and climate research.

Researchers from Denmark's public and private sectors will be able to gain access to a cutting-edge NVIDIA-powered AI supercomputer, as well as to NVIDIA software platforms, training and expertise.

NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD is equipped with 191 NVIDIA DGX H100 systems and combines more than 1,500 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and is interconnected using the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform. Also, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for pre-trained models, optimized frameworks and accelerated data science software libraries are included in DGX SuperPOD.

Per Chris Sharp, chief technology officer of Digital Realty, "Our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, AI-ready infrastructure is not just about accelerating AI adoption – it's about pioneering the next wave of innovation. We envision Digital Realty as more than a meeting place for AI; we aim to establish it as the premier nexus for private AI, where enterprises and data converge."

Digital Realty's recent initiatives demonstrate its commitment to facilitating the implementation of AI. To break down barriers and encourage businesses globally to use AI, the firm last year unveiled its high-density colocation solution on its, PlatformDIGITAL® global data center platform.

Furthermore, as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center initiative, Digital Realty's KIX13 data center in Osaka, Japan, was the company's first data center worldwide to become NVIDIA DGX H100 certified.

Digital Realty's data centers in Copenhagen, which have been powered entirely by renewable energy since 2020, will serve as the home for the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. As a signatory to the EU Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, Digital Realty has committed to carbon neutrality for its European data centers by 2030 and currently has more than one gigawatt of renewable energy under contract worldwide.

Digital Realty has a high-quality, diversified customer base comprising tenants from cloud, content, information technology, network, other enterprise and financial industries. However, competition from other industry players is likely to lead to aggressive pricing pressure and weigh on its prospects. A substantial debt burden and high interest rates add to its woes.

