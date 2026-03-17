Digital Push Gains Pace: Is BEES Driving AB InBev's Incremental Value?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, alias AB InBev, is gaining meaningful traction with its digital transformation, with the BEES platform emerging as a critical driver of incremental value. The company’s push to digitize its vast ecosystem, spanning more than 6 million customers globally, is already delivering scale benefits, improved efficiencies and new revenue streams. As of 2025, BEES was live in 29 markets, with 72% of AB InBev’s revenues captured through B2B digital platforms, underscoring rapid adoption and deep integration into its route-to-market strategy.



The platform’s gross merchandise value (GMV) was $52.5 billion in 2025, growing 12% year over year, signaling strong underlying demand and increased customer engagement. Beyond digitization, the real value creation lies in monetization. BEES Marketplace, which enables third-party product sales, saw GMV surge 61% to $3.5 billion, driven by the expansion of its asset-light third-party model. This not only enhances assortment for retailers but also boosts margins and capital efficiency for AB InBev.



BEES strengthens customer stickiness by embedding ordering, payments and analytics into a single platform, improving convenience and decision-making for small and medium retailers. This data-driven ecosystem allows AB InBev to optimize pricing, promotions and inventory, reinforcing its revenue management capabilities.



While still evolving, BEES is increasingly becoming more than just a digital ordering tool; it is a scalable marketplace and a monetization engine. Coupled with the company’s growing DTC ecosystem, which generated $1.3 billion in revenues in 2025, AB InBev is building a comprehensive digital flywheel.



Overall, BEES appears well-positioned to drive incremental value through higher revenues, better margins and stronger customer relationships, making it a key pillar of AB InBev’s long-term growth strategy.

BUD’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 13% in the past three months, outperforming the industry and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s rallies of 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. The stock has also outpaced the S&P 500’s decline of 2% in the same period.

BUD Stock's 3-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AB InBev currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 16.78X, which is higher than the industry average of 14.72X and below the sector average of 16.99X. This valuation positions the stock at a premium relative to its industry peers, suggesting that investors may be pricing in stronger growth prospects, brand strength or operational efficiency compared with competitors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Constellation Brands Inc. STZ is the third-largest beer company and a leading, high-end wine company in the United States. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellation Brands’ fiscal 2026 sales and earnings suggests declines of 10.7% and 15.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. STZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Carlsberg CABGY is a brewing company and has operations in Northern and Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carlsberg’s 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 34.9% and 17.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Heineken HEINY is engaged in producing and distributing beverages, including beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heineken’s 2026 sales implies a decline of 6.3% from the previous year’s reported number, while the consensus mark for EPS suggests growth of 18.2%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlsberg AS (CABGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heineken NV (HEINY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.