Digital Intelligence Firm Cellebrite Launches Crypto Tracing Tool Powered by CipherTrace

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Israel-based digital forensics firm Cellebrite announced the launch of its cryptocurrency and blockchain tracing tool on Tuesday.

  • In an announcement on its website, the firm said that the tracking solution is powered by CipherTraceâs crypto intelligence tool and aims to help investigators identify illicit transactions using digital currencies.
  • According to the announcement, Cellebriteâs forensic tool will allow users to scour the blockchain for transactions, evaluate risk level and flag addresses known to be associated with criminal activity.Â 
  • The announcement also noted that with its new tool Cellebrite offers law enforcement and corporate users the ability to conduct crypto fraud investigation for them.Â 
  • Perhaps best known for its infamous Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED), used to extract data from locked cell phones,Â  Cellebriteâs other tools, as detailed by the CPJ and the Washington Post, have been used by Nigerian security forces and Myanmarâs police to suppress journalists and break open their phones to reveal their sources.Â 

