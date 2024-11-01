News & Insights

Digital Domain Unveils Board Structure and Leadership

November 01, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Digital Domain Holdings (HK:0547) has released an update.

Digital Domain Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles they hold within the company. Led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Seah Ang, the board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each serving on various committees. This structure reflects the company’s commitment to strategic governance and operational oversight.

