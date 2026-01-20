Markets
DCX

Digital Currency X Technology Sets 12-for-1 Reverse Stock Split

January 20, 2026 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX), a digital asset treasury management company, on Tuesday said its board has approved a 12-for-1 reverse stock split, effective January 22, 2026.

The company said the move is intended to help it regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

DCX shares were down more than 5% in pre-market trading after closing at $0.4296, down 7.23% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.