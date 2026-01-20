Digital Currency X Technology Sets 12-for-1 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX), a digital asset treasury management company, on Tuesday said its board has approved a 12-for-1 reverse stock split, effective January 22, 2026.

The company said the move is intended to help it regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

DCX shares were down more than 5% in pre-market trading after closing at $0.4296, down 7.23% on Friday.

