Digital Brands, VAYNERCOMMERCE partner to launch AVO on Tik Tok Shop

Digital Brands (DBGI) Group partnered with VAYNERCOMMERCE to launch AVO on Tik Tok Shop and Tik Tok Live. Digital Brands Group will leverage the studios and influencer talent that VAYNERCOMMERCE has already built to launch these Tik Tok channels.
