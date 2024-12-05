Digital Brands, VAYNERCOMMERCE partner to launch AVO on Tik Tok Shop

Digital Brands (DBGI) Group partnered with VAYNERCOMMERCE to launch AVO on Tik Tok Shop and Tik Tok Live. Digital Brands Group will leverage the studios and influencer talent that VAYNERCOMMERCE has already built to launch these Tik Tok channels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DBGI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.