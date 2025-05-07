Digital Ally, Inc. Secures Continued Nasdaq Listing Following Panel Decision

Digital Ally, Inc. receives Nasdaq continued listing approval, contingent on meeting specific financial criteria by set deadlines.

Quiver AI Summary

Digital Ally, Inc. announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted its request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, contingent on the Company meeting specific criteria. By May 20, 2025, Digital Ally must demonstrate at least $2.5 million in stockholders' equity and maintain a bid price of $1.00 per share by June 6, 2025. The Company is committed to complying with these requirements and other listing criteria through September 2, 2025, although there is no guarantee it will succeed. Digital Ally operates in various sectors, including video solutions and healthcare, and is actively working to align itself with organizations that exhibit growth potential and innovation. The press release includes forward-looking statements that highlight potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's future performance.

Potential Positives

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted Digital Ally's request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, indicating the company's potential for sustainability in the public market.

The decision provides Digital Ally with additional time to meet the stockholders' equity requirement and bid price requirement, suggesting a pathway to maintain its listing status.

The company is actively working on compliance with Nasdaq's listing criteria, demonstrating commitment and accountability to current stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The Company is under pressure to meet specific financial conditions to maintain its Nasdaq listing, including a $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement and a $1.00 bid price by respective deadlines, which indicates potential financial instability.

There is no assurance that the Company will be able to comply with the Nasdaq listing requirements, raising concerns about its future viability on the stock market.

The lengthy forward-looking statements section indicates significant uncertainty regarding the Company's future performance and financial health, which could deter potential investors.

FAQ

What decision did the Nasdaq Hearings Panel make for Digital Ally?

The Panel granted Digital Ally’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq on May 1, 2025.

What are the conditions for Digital Ally's continued listing on Nasdaq?

The conditions include meeting a $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement by May 20, 2025, and a $1.00 bid price by June 6, 2025.

What is the deadline for compliance with Nasdaq listing criteria?

Digital Ally must comply with all applicable listing criteria through September 2, 2025.

What types of products does Digital Ally offer?

Digital Ally offers video solution technology, health protection products, healthcare management, and more.

Where can I find more information about Digital Ally?

You can visit Digital Ally’s website at www.digitalally.com for additional news and information.

Full Release





Overland Park, KS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY) (the “Company”)



today reported that by decision dated May 1, 2025, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) granted the Company’s request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq is subject to, among other conditions, the Company’s compliance with certain criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, namely the $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement by May 20, 2025, and the $1.00 bid price requirement by June 6, 2025, and the Company’s continued compliance with all other applicable listing criteria through September 2, 2025.





The Company continues to diligently work to evidence compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on Nasdaq and timely satisfy the terms of the Panel’s decision. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will be able to do so.







About Digital Ally







Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, are engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.





For additional news and information please visit



www.digitalally.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.







Contact Information







Stanton Ross, CEO





Tom Heckman, CFO





Digital Ally, Inc.





913-814-7774







info@digitalallyinc.com





