Digital Ally, Inc. Reduces Backlog and Secures High-Value Contracts, Advancing Operational Efficiency

Digital Ally reports backlog reduced to $1.7 million and secured over $800,000 in new contracts, enhancing operational efficiency.

Full Release





OVERLAND PARK, KS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY)



("Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, is pleased to announce continued progress in reducing its backlog while securing several high-value contract orders.





As part of its ongoing operational improvements, Digital Ally has successfully lowered its backlog to $1.7 million from the $2.2 million noted at the end of the First Quarter 2025. These results reflect the company’s commitment to optimizing its processes and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.





In addition, Digital Ally has recently finalized at least seven notable contracts, collectively expected to generate revenues exceeding $800,000, while still managing to reduce its backlog to $1.7 million. These agreements reinforce the company’s industry leadership and highlight the growing demand for its cutting-edge technology across multiple sectors.





Looking ahead, Digital Ally remains focused on continued backlog reduction, building on recent progress to further streamline production. By enhancing operational efficiency, the company aims to ensure faster turnaround times and improved customer satisfaction, reinforcing its dedication to delivering high-quality solutions.





“We are proud of the strides we’ve made in streamlining operations while securing key business opportunities,” said Stanton Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “This progress enables us to better serve our clients and further strengthen our market presence.”





Digital Ally remains dedicated to advancing its portfolio of innovative safety solutions and driving sustainable growth. For more information about the company’s latest developments, please visit





www.DigitalAlly.com





.







About Digital Ally, Inc.







Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, are engaged in video solution technology, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.





For additional news and information please visit









www.digitalally.com











Forward-Looking Statements









Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.







For Additional Information, Please Contact:





Stanton E. Ross, CEO at (913) 814-7774



