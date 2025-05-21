Digital Ally, Inc. Announces 1-for-100 Reverse Stock Split Effective May 23, 2025

Digital Ally announces a 1-for-100 reverse stock split effective May 23, 2025, to adjust outstanding shares.

Digital Ally, Inc. announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its common stock, which stockholders approved during a special meeting on May 6, 2025. The reverse split will reduce the number of outstanding shares from approximately 166.8 million to about 1.67 million and is set to take effect when the market opens on May 23, 2025. The new CUSIP number for the common stock will be 25382T408. Stockholders with physical stock certificates will receive instructions for exchanging their certificates, while those holding shares in book-entry form or brokerage accounts will not need to take any action. Digital Ally develops and markets advanced video recording products for various industries, including law enforcement and emergency management.

Potential Positives

The approval and implementation of a 1-for-100 reverse stock split is often viewed as a strategic move to potentially increase the stock price, improve market perception, and attract institutional investors.

The decision to proceed with the reverse stock split follows stockholder approval, indicating a consensus and support amongst shareholders for the company's strategy.

Following the reverse stock split, the number of outstanding shares will significantly decrease, which may lead to enhanced earnings per share (EPS) and possibly reflect positively on the company's financial metrics.

The press release highlights Digital Ally's diverse engagement in various sectors, including law enforcement and healthcare, showcasing potential avenues for growth and revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a 1-for-100 reverse stock split may signal underlying issues with the company's stock performance, indicating it could be struggling to maintain a viable share price.

A high reverse split ratio like 1-for-100 can lead to decreased investor confidence, as it suggests that the company may not be performing well enough to support its stock value at its current level.

The need for a reverse stock split, particularly at such a significant ratio, could lead to speculation about the company's long-term viability and strategic direction, which may deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is the recent corporate action announced by Digital Ally?

Digital Ally has announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its common stock.

When will the reverse stock split take effect?

The reverse stock split will take effect when the market opens on May 23, 2025.

How many shares will there be after the reverse stock split?

After the reverse stock split, there will be 1,668,492 outstanding shares of common stock.

What should stockholders do to exchange their certificates?

Stockholders with certificates will receive instructions from Securities Transfer Corporation for exchanging them.

Where can I find more information about Digital Ally?

Additional information about Digital Ally can be found at www.digitalally.com.

$DGLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $DGLY stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Overland Park, KS, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”)



, which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for a growing variety of industries and organizational functions, including law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced a 1-for-100 reverse split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of the Company’s common stock (the "Common Stock"). The Company anticipates that the Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) with the open of the market on Friday, May 23, 2025. The new, post-split CUSIP number for the Common Stock will be 25382T408.





At the Company's special meeting of stockholders held on May 6, 2025, the Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse split of the Common Stock at a ratio within the range of 1-for-5 to 1-for-100 shares, as determined by the Company's Board of Directors. On May 7, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the 1-for-100 Reverse Stock Split. The number of outstanding shares of Common Stock prior to the Reverse Stock Split is 166,849,183 and the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 1,668,492.







Information to Stockholders







Securities Transfer Corporation, the Company’s transfer agent, will send instructions to stockholders of record who hold stock certificates regarding the exchange of certificates for Common Stock. Stockholders who hold their shares of Common Stock in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts or "street name" are not required to take any action to effect the exchange of their shares of Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split. Securities Transfer Corporation may be reached for questions at (469) 633-0101.







About Digital Ally







Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.





For additional news and information please visit



www.digitalally.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the closing of the proposed offering, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.







Contact Information







Stanton Ross, CEO





Tom Heckman, CFO





Digital Ally, Inc.





913-814-7774







info@digitalallyinc.com





