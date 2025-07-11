Diginex Limited Reports 57% Revenue Increase and Strategic Acquisitions in Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Diginex Limited reports a 57% revenue increase, $5.2 million net loss, and strategic acquisitions to enhance growth.

Diginex Limited, a provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, reported a 57% increase in revenues to $2.0 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, driven by higher software subscriptions and license fees. The company experienced a net loss of $5.2 million, slightly worsened from $4.9 million the previous year, but achieved significant balance sheet improvement with net assets rising to $4.6 million from net liabilities of $23.0 million a year prior, largely due to its recent IPO. Diginex also announced two major planned acquisitions: Resulticks Group for approximately $2 billion and Matter DK ApS for around $13 million, both expected to enhance its AI-driven data and sustainability analytics capabilities. CEO Mark Blick emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and disciplined capital management, while also exploring a dual listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to increase investor exposure in the Gulf region.

Revenues increased by 57% to $2.0 million, driven primarily by growth in software subscriptions and license fees.

The company transformed its balance sheet by improving from net liabilities of $23.0 million in 2024 to net assets of $4.6 million in 2025, showcasing significant financial stability.

Signed two strategic memoranda of understanding to acquire Resulticks and Matter, which are expected to strengthen Diginex's AI-driven data management and sustainability analytics capabilities.

Successfully completed an IPO in January 2025, enhancing capital structure and positioning for future growth opportunities.

Net loss for the fiscal year increased to $5.2 million from $4.9 million in the prior year, indicating continued financial challenges.

General and administrative expenses rose significantly by $1 million to $10.3 million, mainly due to higher professional fees related to the IPO, which may raise concerns about cost management.

Revenue growth was largely attributable to a single licensing transaction, with core subscription and license revenue remaining flat, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in sustained revenue generation.

What were Diginex's revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025?

Diginex's revenues increased by 57% to $2.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

How did Diginex's net loss change in 2025?

The net loss for Diginex grew to $5.2 million, compared to $4.9 million in the previous year.

What strategic acquisitions did Diginex announce in 2025?

Diginex announced plans to acquire Resulticks Group and Matter DK ApS, valued at approximately $2 billion and $13 million respectively.

What financial milestone did Diginex achieve in 2025?

Diginex transformed its balance sheet, reporting net assets of $4.6 million compared to net liabilities of $23.0 million in 2024.

How does Diginex plan to enhance its market presence?

Diginex plans to pursue a dual listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to increase investor exposure and strengthen market relationships.

LONDON, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.







Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2025 Full-Year Highlights:









Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, increased 57% to $2.0 million driven primarily by an increase in software subscriptions and license fees.



Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, increased 57% to $2.0 million driven primarily by an increase in software subscriptions and license fees.



Net loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, of $5.2 million, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the net loss of $4.9 million recorded in the prior year.



Net loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, of $5.2 million, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the net loss of $4.9 million recorded in the prior year.



Transformed balance sheet with net assets of $4.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to net liabilities of $23.0 million at March 31, 2024.



Transformed balance sheet with net assets of $4.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to net liabilities of $23.0 million at March 31, 2024.



Completed Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) in January 2025.









Post Year End Strategic Highlights









Signed a memorandum of understanding on June 5, 2025 to acquire Resulticks Group Companies Pte Limited ("Resulticks"), subject to definitive agreements, in a transaction valued at approximately US$2 billion, to be primarily settled in Diginex ordinary shares. This combination leverages Resulticks' real-time audience engagement, agentic AI framework, and global reach to drive sustainability, compliance, customer relationships, and collective growth.



Signed a memorandum of understanding on June 5, 2025 to acquire Resulticks Group Companies Pte Limited (“Resulticks”), subject to definitive agreements, in a transaction valued at approximately US$2 billion, to be primarily settled in Diginex ordinary shares. This combination leverages Resulticks’ real-time audience engagement, agentic AI framework, and global reach to drive sustainability, compliance, customer relationships, and collective growth.



Executed a memorandum of understanding on May 23, 2025, to acquire Matter DK ApS (“Matter”), subject to definitive agreements, for approximately US$13 million in an all-share deal. Management believes the acquisition of Matter will strengthen the Company’s sustainability data coverage, ESG analytics offerings, as well as its automated data collection capabilities.









Management Commentary







“The year ended March 31, 2025 was a transformative period for the Company, marked by the successful completion of our IPO in January 2025, a 57% increase in revenues and strategic agreements signed during the fiscal year to boost future revenues and client acquisition with leading professional firms such as Russell Bedford International and Baker Tilly Singapore. During the year, we also enhanced our product offerings with the introduction of AI-powered compliance solutions, delivering features such as multi-variant drafting, automated risk reduction, future-proofing for evolving regulations, and improved scalability for users of our Sustainability SaaS reporting platform, diginexESG,” said Mark Blick, Chief Executive Officer of Diginex Limited. “We achieved overall revenue growth, driven in part, by a significant licensing agreement and ongoing demand for our core ESG reporting and supply chain risk management products. At the same time, we deliberately shifted resources to accelerate the development of diginexESG and diginexLUMEN, which positions us well for long-term growth and recurring revenues at the expense of revenues from one-off mandates via customization projects.”





“We also maintained a disciplined approach to cost management. While general and administrative expenses increased year on year, this was primarily due to IPO related professional fees and the fair value adjustment related to the issuance of preferred shares under an anti-dilution clause following an $8 million capital raise in May 2024. We did, however, achieve cost reductions in employee benefits, IT development and maintenance costs, while continuing to deliver on our product road map, and other discretionary spending. These actions demonstrate our commitment to building a sustainable business model and cost structure that supports future profitability while continuing to fund strategic priorities.”





“We’re also excited to have signed a memorandum of understanding on March 17, 2025, to pursue a dual listing of our ordinary shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange,” said Mr. Blick. “This planned listing is intended to increase exposure of Diginex to regional and international investors, strengthen our relationships in the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) region, and support Abu Dhabi’s strategic focus on sustainable finance. We believe this step aligns with our long-term commitment to expand our global presence.” The memorandum of understanding also contemplates a planned capital raise of up to USD$250 million focused on large institutional investors based in the GCC and a strategic alliance to support business growth in Abu Dhabi and the surrounding GCC region.”





“Importantly, we are advancing our strategy to strengthen and diversify our technology and data capabilities through targeted acquisitions,” continued Mr. Blick. “Following the close of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, we signed two memoranda of understanding to acquire Resulticks and Matter, subject to definitive agreements. These transactions, if completed, would meaningfully expand our AI-driven data management and sustainability analytics capabilities globally, supporting our vision of delivering integrated, high-value solutions to clients worldwide. While both agreements remain subject to due diligence, negotiation and finalizing definitive terms, they demonstrate our commitment to disciplined, strategic growth through carefully selected acquisitions. We see powerful synergies with Resulticks in targeted sustainability marketing at scale, bringing in Matter’s sustainability data for company benchmarking and supply chain due diligence through diginexLUMEN, and the provision of AI enabled sustainability reporting capabilities with diginexESG.”





“Looking ahead, we have reason for optimism as our Company is on the leading edge of fundamental changes in the data industry that will drive future growth. We remain committed to investing across the Diginex platforms, enhancing ourglobal marketpresence both organically and through acquisitions, and managing our operations with discipline to deliver long-term value to our shareholders,” Mr. Blick stated.







Revenues

















For the year ended









March 31,













in USD millions









2025









2024



























Subscription and license fees





1.3





0.4









Advisory fees





0.3





0.2









Customization fees





0.4





0.7











Total









2.0









1.3



























For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, total revenue increased by $0.7 million to $2.0 million, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million license fee from the granting of a non-exclusive right to distribute a white-label version of diginexESG. Excluding this transaction, revenue from software subscriptions and licenses remained stable at $0.4 million for the year. Subscription and license fees are generated from sales of diginexESG and diginexLUMEN.





Revenue from advisory fees increased modestly to $0.3 million, reflecting an improvement of $0.1 million compared to the prior year. Advisory services includes projects such as developing ESG strategies, conducting ESG materiality assessments or conducting training sessions on a range of ESG topics.





The increase in total revenue was partially offset by a decline in revenue from customization projects, which decreased by $0.3 million to $0.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. This reduction was an expected outcome of the Company’s strategic decision to allocate more resources to the development and expansion of diginexESG and diginexLUMEN, leading to a temporary reduction in the acceptance of customization projects.





“We are focused on building long-term, sustainable growth across all of our service lines,” said Mr. Blick. “This year’s results highlight the strength of our core subscription business and our ability to unlock additional revenue opportunities through strategic agreements and licensing agreements.”







General and Administrative Expenses

















For the year ended









March 31,













in USD millions









2025









2024



























Employee benefits





4.8





5.0









IT development and maintenance support





1.5





2.1









Audit fees





0.4





0.6









Professional fees





2.1





0.5









Travel and entertainment





0.4





0.5









Share based payments





0.4





-









Amortization and depreciation





0.1





0.1









Other





0.6





0.5















10.3









9.3



























For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million to $10.3 million, compared to $9.3 million in the prior fiscal year. This increase was primarily driven by higher professional fees associated with the Company’s IPO and a share-based payment expense related to preferred shares issued under an anti-dilution clause triggered by a capital raise completed in May 2024. These higher costs were partially offset by reductions in employee benefits, IT development and maintenance support, while continuing to deliver on our product roadmap, and audit fees.





Employee benefits decreased by $0.2 million which was the result of reduced costs associated with the fair value of employee share options granted to employees of $0.5 million and a partially offsetting increase in salaries of $0.3 million. Headcount at March 31, 2025 was 32 and included 23 employees and 9 contractors compared to a headcount of 29 at March 31, 2024, which included 22 employees and 7 contractors.







Balance Sheet Highlights







At March 31, 2025, net assets of $4.6 million represented a transformation and significant improvement from net liabilities of $23.0 million at March 31, 2024. The improvement was driven by the capitalization of shareholder loans and advances, convertible loan notes and redeemable preferred shares. The capitalization events were triggered by the IPO.





The Company’s cash position of $3.1 million at March 31, 2025, is also higher than the $0.1 million of cash reported at March 31, 2024.





The balance sheet at March 31, 2025, held no interest-bearing debt instruments.





“The strengthening of our balance sheet following our IPO marks an important milestone for the company,” concluded Mr. Blick. “This enhanced financial position gives us the flexibility to invest in growth, pursue strategic initiatives, and deliver sustainable value to our shareholders. We remain committed to disciplined capital management as we expand our operations, strengthen key partnerships, and execute on our long-term vision to drive innovation and create a lasting impact in our industry.”







About Diginex







Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.





The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and ISSB (IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://www.diginex.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.







Diginex







Investor Relations





Email:



ir@diginex.com









IR Contact - Europe







Anna Höffken





Phone: +49.40.609186.0





Email:



diginex@kirchhoff.de









IR Contact - US







Jackson Lin





Lambert by LLYC





Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593





Email:



jian.lin@llyc.global









IR Contact - Asia







Shelly Cheng





Strategic Financial Relations Ltd.





Phone: +852 2864 4857





Email:



sprg_diginex@sprg.com.hk





























DIGINEX LIMITED









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









For the years ended 31 March 2024 and 2025





































Year ended









Year ended

















31 March 2025









31 March 2024

















USD









USD











Revenue





2,040,602





1,299,538









General and administrative expenses





(10,344,514)





(9,363,345)











OPERATING LOSS







(8,303,912)





(8,063,807)









Other income, gains or (losses)





3,501,200





3,753,988









Finance cost, net





(410,167)





(552,651)











LOSS BEFORE TAX







(5,212,879)





(4,862,470)









Income tax expense





-





(8,917)











LOSS FOR THE YEAR







(5,212,879)





(4,871,387)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





















Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:



















Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations





30





(7,684)











TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR







(5,212,849)





(4,879,071)































LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO









THE ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY



















Basic loss per share





(0.33)





(0.51)

























Diluted loss per share





(0.53)





(0.75)







































DIGINEX LIMITED









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION









At 31 March 2024 and 2025

































At









31 March 2025









At









31 March 2024

















USD









USD













ASSETS



















Right-of-use assets





225,672





357,202









Rental deposit





45,463





35,431









Plant and equipment





-





-











Total non-current assets







271,135





392,633









Trade receivables, net





1,394,545





182,334









Contract assets





750





69,354









Other receivables, deposit and prepayment





1,066,191





253,476









Restricted bank balance





399,400





-









Cash and cash equivalents





3,111,141





76,620











Total current assets







5,972,027





581,784











LIABILITIES



















Trade payables





(200,660)





(788,798)









Other payables and accruals





(706,874)





(596,870)









Tax payables





-





(8,917)









Deferred revenues





(505,424)





(322,826)









Due to a related company





(34,579)





(34,579)









Due to immediate holding company





-





(5,345,929)









Loans from immediate holding company





-





(1,930,993)









Loan from a related company





-





(1,140,931)









Lease liabilities, current





(126,808)





(122,076)









Convertible loan notes, current





-





(3,975,534)











Total current liabilities







(1,574,345)





(14,267,453)









Lease liabilities, net of current portion





(110,867)





(243,280)









Preferred shares





-





(9,359,000)









Convertible loan notes, net of current portion





-





(114,808)











Total non-current liabilities







(110,867)





(9,717,088)











Net current assets (liabilities)







4,397,682





(13,685,669)











Net assets (liabilities)







4,557,950





(23,010,124)











EQUITY (DEFICIT)



















Share Capital





1,150





477









Share Premium





25,689,436





-









Capital reserve





5,126,150





3,752,192









Warrant reserve





79,263,200





-









Exchange reserve





(1,651)





(1,681)









Share option reserve





1,076,345





2,409,689









Accumulated losses





(106,596,680)





(29,170,801)











Total equity (deficit)







4,557,950





(23,010,124)







































DIGINEX LIMITED









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









For the years ended 31 March 2024 and 2025

































Year ended









Year ended

















31 March 2025









31 March 2024

















USD









USD













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



















Loss before taxation





(5,212,879)





(4,862,470)









Adjustments for:

















Amortization - right-of-use assets





125,575





99,580









Depreciation - property, plant and equipment





-





3,696









Impairment losses (reversed) recognized in respect of trade receivables





(2,844)





(400)









Bad debt written off





12,064





21,522









Write-off of due from related company





-





81,347









Finance costs





410,167





552,651









Share option awards





859,685





1,352,835









Share-based payments expenses on anti-dilution issuance of preferred shares





369,648





-









IPO expenses charged to P&L





1,659,081





-









Net fair value loss of convertible loan notes





639,000





374,000









Net fair value loss of preferred shares





(4,117,648)





(4,101,000)









Operating cash flows before movements in working capital





(5,258,151)





(6,478,239)









Movements in working capital

















Trade receivables





(1,221,431)





86,332









Other receivables, deposit and prepayment





(955,348)





(210,936)









Contract assets





68,604





(42,365)









Due from a related company





-





(39,815









Trade and other payables





(478,610)





841,155









Deferred revenue





182,598





(12,840)









Amount due to immediate holding company





-





-









Cash generated from operations





(7,662,338)





(5,856,708)









Income tax paid





(8,917)





-









Net cash used in operating activities





(7,671,255)





(5,856,708)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



















Payment to rental deposit





(10,032)





-









Cash used in investing activities





(10,032)





-











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















Issue of shares under global offerings





10,608,750





-









Payment of transaction costs of issue of new shares





(2,948,791)





-









Loans from immediate holding company





3,410,461





564,483









Advances from immediate holding company





713,719





5,345,423









Proceeds from shares issued





50





-









Proceeds from issuance of convertible loan notes





-





100,000









Loan from a related company





-





-









Repayment of due to immediate holding company





-





-









Repayment of lease liabilities





(138,962)





(109,754)









Placement of restricted bank balance





(399,400)





-









Repayment of loan from immediate holding company





(530,019)





(1,150,000)









Net cash generated from financing activities





10,715,808





4,750,152











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS







3,034,521





(1,106,556)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year





76,620





1,183,176











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR







3,111,141





76,620























