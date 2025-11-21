Markets
Diginex Inks MOU To Acquire The Remedy Project For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Diginex Ltd. (DGNX), a provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, announced Friday that it has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire The Remedy Project Ltd., a pioneering organization specializing in data-driven human rights risk assessment and worker-centered remediation protocols for global supply chains.

The proposed acquisition combines Diginex's AI-powered platforms with the Remedy's proven expertise in operational-level grievance mechanisms, forced labor remediation frameworks, and access-to-remedy programs.

The powerful combined solution will enable enterprises to move beyond risk identification to deliver effective, scalable, and victim-centered remedies in situations where labor rights violations occur.

Archana Kotecha will join the Diginex Executive Team and focus on remedy innovation and global relationships with corporations and governments worldwide. The acquisition is expected to close within the next 45 days.

