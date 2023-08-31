Digimarc (DMRC) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 25.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.85% from the latest reported closing price of 32.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digimarc. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMRC is 0.48%, an increase of 30.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 11,374K shares. The put/call ratio of DMRC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altai Capital Management holds 2,880K shares representing 14.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 820K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 279.83% over the last quarter.

Lagoda Investment Management holds 649K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 61.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 491K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beaconlight Capital holds 481K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing a decrease of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMRC by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Digimarc Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Digimarc Corporation is the inventor of the Digimarc Platform that enables a more efficient, reliable and economical means of automatic identification. The Digimarc Platform can apply a unique identifier to virtually all media objects-including product packaging, commercial print, audio and video-that can be automatically identified by an enabled ecosystem of industrial scanners, smartphones and other interfaces. The Platform enables applications and solutions including brand protection, traceability, and recycling that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world.

