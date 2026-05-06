Digi International Inc Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc (DGII) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.30 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $10.49 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Digi International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $23.76 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.1% to $130.74 million from $104.50 million last year.

Digi International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.30 Mln. vs. $10.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $130.74 Mln vs. $104.50 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.65 To $ 0.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 130 M To $ 134 M Full year revenue guidance: 20 % To 22 %

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