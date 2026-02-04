Digi International Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc (DGII) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.71 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $10.08 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Digi International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $21.37 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.9% to $122.46 million from $103.86 million last year.

Digi International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.71 Mln. vs. $10.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $122.46 Mln vs. $103.86 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 124 M To $ 128 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.56 To $ 0.59

