Markets
DFFN

Diffusion Pharma Falls 18% After Announcing Reverse Stock Split

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) shares are sliding more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective April 19. The split is to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement of the Nasdaq Capital Market and its outstanding stocks will be reduced to about 2 million from 102 million.

Shares surged on the announcement and reached above 8.00 and then started to decline. Currently, shares are at $6.95, down 18.75 percent from the previous close of $8.56 on a volume of 507,648. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.17-$9.19 on average volume of 1,284,901.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DFFN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular