Markets

D'Ieteren Group FY Results Increase; Proposes Higher Dividend

March 10, 2026 — 09:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - D'Ieteren Group SA (SIETY,DIE.BR) reported that result attributable to equity holders of the company for fiscal year 2025 increased to 424.5 million euros or 7.87 euros per share from 372.1 million euros or 6.87 euros per share in the prior year.

Consolidated sales under IFRS amounted to 8.034 billion euros, down 1.5% from last year. At constant exchange rates, sales, Group's share grew by 1.0% year-over-year.

For 2026, D'Ieteren Group expects its adjusted profit before tax, Group's share to increase by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage year-over-year.

The Board of Directors has proposed a gross ordinary dividend of 2.00 euros per share for the financial year 2025. This represents an increase compared to the 1.60 euros per share dividend distributed in 2024. The proposal will be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to take place on May 28, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SIETY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.