D'Ieteren Group FY Results Increase; Proposes Higher Dividend

(RTTNews) - D'Ieteren Group SA (SIETY,DIE.BR) reported that result attributable to equity holders of the company for fiscal year 2025 increased to 424.5 million euros or 7.87 euros per share from 372.1 million euros or 6.87 euros per share in the prior year.

Consolidated sales under IFRS amounted to 8.034 billion euros, down 1.5% from last year. At constant exchange rates, sales, Group's share grew by 1.0% year-over-year.

For 2026, D'Ieteren Group expects its adjusted profit before tax, Group's share to increase by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage year-over-year.

The Board of Directors has proposed a gross ordinary dividend of 2.00 euros per share for the financial year 2025. This represents an increase compared to the 1.60 euros per share dividend distributed in 2024. The proposal will be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to take place on May 28, 2026.

