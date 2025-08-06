Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.2 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $14.9 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.2 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $915.2 million from $939.7 million last year.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.2 Mln. vs. $14.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $915.2 Mln vs. $939.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.