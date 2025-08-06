Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Q2 Revenue Up 3%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) exceeded expectations at $915.2 million in Q2 2025, beating the analyst estimate of $885.88 million (GAAP).

First-half 2025 free cash flow (non-GAAP) turned positive, a milestone for the company, with $12.6 million in free cash flow (non-GAAP).

Gross margin increased year over year on a non-GAAP basis in Q1 2025, rising 0.5 percentage points to 26.5% (non-GAAP).

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), a global provider of banking automation and retail technology, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025. GAAP revenue was $915.2 million in Q2 2025, topping analyst expectations by 3.3% (GAAP). Compared to the prior year, however, revenue (GAAP) dipped 2.6%. and profitability measures softened, with non-GAAP EPS dropping 26.8% year over year. Still, the quarter marked a milestone: positive first-half free cash flow (non-GAAP), with $12.6 million generated in 1H 2025 versus a loss in the prior year period. Management maintained full-year guidance and signaled confidence in hitting the upper end of targets. Overall, the results indicate that Diebold Nixdorf’s turnaround plan is progressing, but top-line growth and further margin gains remain works in progress.

Metric Q2 2025(Three months ended June 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024(Three months ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.60 $0.58 $0.81 (25.9%) Revenue (GAAP) $915.2 million $885.88 million $939.7 million (2.6%) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $111.2 million $118.8 million (6.4%) Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 26.5 % 26.0 % 0.5 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $12.6 million ($16.1 million) N/A

Understanding Diebold Nixdorf's Business and Current Focus

Diebold Nixdorf focuses on building technology for banks and retailers, delivering products like automated teller machines (ATMs), retail self-service kiosks, and point-of-sale systems, plus the software and services needed to keep them running. Its business is divided between the Banking segment, selling and servicing ATMs and branch automation tools, and the Retail segment, offering self-checkout and in-store automation solutions.

Recently, it has focused on innovative technology upgrades across both sectors, such as the DN Series ATMs and the Vynamic software suite, which add intelligence and automation to customer workflows. Key success factors include driving adoption of its latest product lines, expanding its footprint—especially in North America—and streamlining operations to improve profitability and free cash flow. The ability to innovate, control costs, and convert a growing product backlog into sales are all central to its ongoing strategy.

Quarter in Review: Key Developments and Data Drivers

This period brought both progress and mixed results across business lines. Revenue (GAAP) grew sequentially over Q1 2025, but lagged the prior year, reflecting slower product sales in banking as the global hardware refresh cycle comes off its peak. Retail product sales grew 8.3% year-over-year (GAAP), while the services business in both banking and retail held steadier or slipped only slightly.

Gross margin improvement stood out, with GAAP gross margin of 25.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 26.5%. However, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) declined by 6.4%, pressured by higher selling, general, and administrative costs (SG&A), which rose 7.6% year over year (GAAP).

Innovation was evident in several product and technology wins. The company’s DN Series, its latest line of ATMs, saw strong uptake in emerging markets. In the banking segment, Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions drove most of the big customer wins, highlighting Diebold Nixdorf’s strength outside the U.S. The retail portfolio continued to benefit from advanced self-checkout devices and Vynamic Smart Vision, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool for detecting in-store shrinkage, earning recognition with a technology award in France.

Improved working capital efficiency played a central role in the positive free cash flow. Net cash from operations (GAAP) rebounded from a loss last year to $30.0 million, and free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved due to higher gross margins and tighter discipline over inventory and payables. The company ended the period with $310 million in cash and short-term investments, down only modestly from the start of the year. Year to date, it repurchased $38 million of shares, evidencing its focus on shareholder returns. No dividend was paid.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch Next

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its full-year guidance, calling for revenue to be flat or increase by a low single-digit percentage, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) between $470 million and $490 million, and free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the range of $190 million to $210 million. The company said the second half will account for about 54% of total annual revenue, reflecting backlog conversion and anticipated sales acceleration in both banking and retail. Management also indicated confidence that results could come in at the upper end of these targets.

Potential risks remain. Full-year results depend on successful mitigation of up to $20 million in added tariff costs, with management targeting about half this amount to be offset through efficiency steps and pricing. Foreign exchange volatility already had a $22.2 million negative impact on profits. Investors should monitor further progress on gross margin expansion, SG&A management, backlog conversion, and the pace of new contract wins in North America retail, which are critical for sustaining sales and profit growth.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

