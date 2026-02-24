Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Price Target Increased by 22.36% to 98.60

The average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) has been revised to $98.60 / share. This is an increase of 22.36% from the prior estimate of $80.58 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.03% from the latest reported closing price of $79.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 17.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.53%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 49,008K shares. The put/call ratio of DBD is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,579K shares representing 32.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AHITX - AMERICAN HIGH INCOME TRUST holds 5,800K shares representing 16.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millstreet Capital Management holds 5,717K shares representing 16.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 2.58% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,522K shares representing 12.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,803K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 27.20% over the last quarter.

