Did You Miss These 2026 Medicare Changes?

Key Points

A number of costs related to Medicare increased in 2026.

You might pay more for care under Part A as well as Part B.

Don't forget that individual Medicare plans can change, too, so it's important to keep up with that information.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Many seniors who are 65 and older get health coverage through Medicare. And if you've been a Medicare enrollee for quite some time, there are certain aspects of the program you may be used to.

But Medicare's rules and costs can change from one year to the next. Here are a few 2026 updates you need to be aware of.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Medicare Part B now costs more

It's not an unusual thing for Medicare Part B premiums to rise from one year to the next. But this year, the standard monthly Part B premium is up significantly compared to last year. It's currently $202.90 per month, compared to $185 a month in 2025.

If you're receiving Social Security benefits, your Part B premiums will be paid directly out of those monthly checks. But that means you're unlikely to see as much of a boost out of this year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, which was only 2.8%.

In addition to higher Part B premiums, the annual deductible for Part B rose in 2026. It's now $283, compared to $257 last year.

2. A hospital stay could result in a larger bill

Most Medicare enrollees do not pay a premium for Part A, which covers hospital care. But there are numerous costs associated with Part A when you require a hospital stay.

This year, the inpatient hospital deductible under Part A is $1,736, up from $1,676 last year. You'll also pay more for daily hospital coinsurance this year -- $434 a day, as opposed to $419 last year, for your 61st through 90th day in the hospital.

If you need to remain in the hospital beyond 90 days, the cost of using lifetime reserve days is higher, too. This year, that daily rate is $868, compared to $838 last year.

3. IRMAAs kick in at slightly higher incomes

While Medicare Part B has a standard monthly premium, higher earners commonly pay more for it thanks to the program's income-related monthly adjustment amounts, or IRMAAs. IRMAAs only affect about 8% of seniors with Medicare Part B, but they could drive premium costs up substantially.

In 2025, IRMAAs started to kick in for single tax-filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) above $106,000 and joint filers with a MAGI above $212,000. In 2026, IRMAAs apply to single tax-filers with a MAGI above $109,000 and joint filers with a MAGI above $218,000.

Be aware of key changes

Clearly, Medicare underwent a number of big changes that took effect at the start of the year. It's important to know what costs to account for so your retirement budget isn't thrown out of whack.

In addition to these changes, it's important to review your Medicare Advantage or Part D drug plan to see what new rules or costs apply in 2026. You can review your plan's annual notice of change or contact your plan administrator for more information.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.