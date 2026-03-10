Did Robinhood Just Change Investing Forever?

Key Points

New trust and custodial accounts allow families to manage and transfer assets seamlessly within the app.

The Platinum Card targets affluent clients with luxury travel benefits and high credit limits.

Robinhood is trying to become the finanical super-app for investors and traders.

Robinhood's recent "Take Flight" event marks a strategic pivot from a simple trading app to a comprehensive "financial super-app" for families. By introducing trust and custodial accounts, the platform is moving beyond traders to capture every age of investor.

In addition to adding custodial accounts, Robinhood introduced a Platinum Card, an invite-only, solid platinum-plated card with a $695 annual fee aimed at high-net-worth users. But the card may not be the growth driver many think it will be, which I dig into in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 5, 2026. The video was published on March 9, 2026.

