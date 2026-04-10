Did Hims & Hers Just Become an AI Company?

Key Points

Hims & Hers announced its strategy around AI and how it fits into the company's platform.

AI could enable more products and solutions for users outside of traditional prescriptions.

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Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) may not be a name you think of in artificial intelligence, but it should be. The company is building AI tools to help people be healthier, and there's a lot of optionality for the use cases long-term. Management recently outlined some of their vision and investors should expect some launches later this year. If done right, AI is the kind of disruption in healthcare that could make Hims & Hers one of the biggest winners in the market long-term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 3, 2026. The video was published on April 10, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.