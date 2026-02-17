Did Airbnb Just Prove the Doubters Wrong?

Key Points

Airbnb is expecting growth to pick up in 2026 after a good fourth quarter of 2025.

New businesses haven't taken off the way management hoped though.

Doubts remain for a company that has a great niche, but may never be more than that.

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported better-than-expected earnings for Q4 2025, and the company expects to grow even more in the first quarter. But Airbnb stock has still gone nowhere for years, and we haven't seen the multi-billion dollar businesses that management hoped would be possible because of AI. Have the doubters been proved wrong by a good quarter, or does Airbnb still need to answer some big questions? I answer in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 11, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2026.

Should you buy stock in Airbnb right now?

Before you buy stock in Airbnb, consider this:

Travis Hoium has positions in Airbnb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.