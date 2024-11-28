News & Insights

Stocks
DCOHF

Dickson Concepts Extends S.T. Dupont Licensing Deal

November 28, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dickson Concepts (International) has entered a Renewal Agreement to extend its exclusive license to distribute S.T. Dupont ready-to-wear apparel in mainland China until September 2026. This agreement allows the company to continue capitalizing on the brand’s presence in the region, with license fees based on a percentage of sales royalties. The financial terms of the deal are expected to stay within the company’s forecasted budget caps, offering a strategic opportunity in a growing market.

For further insights into HK:0113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCOHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.