Dickson Concepts Extends S.T. Dupont Licensing Deal

Dickson Concepts (International) has entered a Renewal Agreement to extend its exclusive license to distribute S.T. Dupont ready-to-wear apparel in mainland China until September 2026. This agreement allows the company to continue capitalizing on the brand’s presence in the region, with license fees based on a percentage of sales royalties. The financial terms of the deal are expected to stay within the company’s forecasted budget caps, offering a strategic opportunity in a growing market.

