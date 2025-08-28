Dick's Sporting Goods Sales Up 5%

Key Points Record revenue of $3.65 billion, with comparable sales up 5.0% year over year.

Non-GAAP EPS remained flat at $4.38, while GAAP EPS rose 8 % to $4.71.

Full-year FY2025 guidance was raised for comparable sales growth and earnings per share. Foot Locker acquisition nearing close but not yet reflected in results.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), a leading retailer of sporting goods and active lifestyle products, released its Q2 FY2025 results on August 28, 2025. The company announced net sales of $3.65 billion (GAAP), up 5.0% year over year. This result matched its comparable sales growth rate and surpassed its own expectations from earlier in the year. Earnings per diluted share reported on a non-GAAP basis were $4.38, essentially unchanged from the prior year, while net income (GAAP) rose to $381 million, an increase of 5 %. The quarter was marked by record sales and higher gross margins, offset somewhat by rising operating expenses and continued investment. Overall, the period demonstrated steady growth, boosted management’s confidence, and led to raised full-year financial guidance. These figures do not yet account for the soon-to-close Foot Locker acquisition.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.38 $4.37 0.2% Revenue (GAAP) $3.65 billion $3.47 billion 5.2% Net Income (GAAP) $381 million $362 million 5.25% Operating Margin (GAAP) 12.4% 13.53% (1.1 pp) Cash and Cash Equivalents $1.23 billion $1.69 billion (27%) Inventory, net $3.40 billion $3.18 billion 7%

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Dick's Sporting Goods operates a large network of stores across the United States, offering athletic equipment, footwear, apparel, and related accessories. Its customer base ranges from casual fitness participants to serious athletes, and its digital presence supports an integrated, omni-channel experience.

Recent years have seen the company focus on creating a seamless shopping experience that blends its physical retail network with digital ordering and fulfillment. Central to its strategy are strong partnerships with leading athletic brands, development of its own exclusive vertical brands, ongoing investment in data and technology, and a growing footprint in specialized footwear and apparel. These focus areas are essential to its ability to attract new customers, drive sales growth, and maintain strong margins in a competitive retail landscape.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Developments

The quarter featured a new record for overall sales, with GAAP revenue reaching $3.65 billion, and comparable store sales rose 5.0%. This growth was largely driven by higher transaction volume as well as higher average purchase value. The company continues to leverage its omni-channel model, where a large portion of online orders are fulfilled directly from stores, and the majority of sales have an in-person component. This approach supports convenient customer experiences and allows for flexible inventory management.

Gross margin -- which measures the share of revenue left after accounting for the cost of goods -- improved by 0.33 percentage points compared to Q2 FY2024. This increase reflects disciplined promotional activity and an emphasis on premium, differentiated assortment, particularly through brand partnerships and exclusive vertical brands, resulting in a 0.37 percentage point year-over-year improvement.

Operating expenses, categorized as selling, general, and administrative (SG&A), rose 10.3% year over year (GAAP), while net sales increased 5.0% over the same period. This increase was attributed to pre-opening expenses and merger and integration costs related to the pending Foot Locker acquisition. In particular, integration and merger costs connected to the upcoming Foot Locker acquisition and pre-opening store expenses contributed to this rise in expenses. As a result, the company's operating margin narrowed by 1.13 percentage points compared to Q2 FY2024 (GAAP), reflecting the higher cost base despite the sales gain.

From a balance sheet perspective, cash and equivalents declined to $1.23 billion, down from $1.69 billion the previous year. This decrease was due in part to share repurchases, higher dividends, and greater capital expenditures, which reached $526 million gross for the first half of the year. Inventory levels increased 7 %.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.2125 per share, continuing a trend of stable and rising shareholder returns. Share repurchases also accelerated, totaling $299 million for the first half of the year.

While the quarter did not include the results from Foot Locker or related acquisition charges, management highlighted that regulatory approvals have been received and closure is anticipated in early September 2025. The deal is expected to help grow the company's footwear category and provide new opportunities for expansion into premium market segments. Guidance currently does not account for any future impact from the integration; those details will become clearer in upcoming quarters.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Areas to Watch

The company raised its full-year outlook following the strong period. Management now anticipates comparable sales growth of 2.0% to 3.5%, up from previous expectations, and earnings per diluted share of $13.90 to $14.50 (guidance). Total annual revenue (GAAP) is forecast in the range of $13.75 billion to $13.95 billion, slightly higher than prior projections. Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be around $1.2 billion, as the company continues to invest in new store concepts and technology upgrades.

Investors should monitor how the company manages its rising cost structure, especially as SG&A outpaces revenue gains. The closing and integration of the Foot Locker acquisition will be a major variable for both risks and potential growth, introducing new complexity to operations. Management has not provided pro-forma guidance inclusive of Foot Locker at this stage, so the real impact will only become evident as the transaction closes and integration progresses. The declared dividend was raised to $1.2125 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

