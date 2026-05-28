Dick’s Sporting Goods Isn’t Done Winning Yet

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ (NYSE: DKS) stock price uptrend is far from over, but, as in the past, it’s likely to move in fits and starts. The story in 2026 is the integration of Foot Locker, which appears to be going well, though there are still hurdles to cross.

Lackluster Q1 results capped near-term gains, but the long-term opportunity is getting richer. The stock price is winding up within a range, setting up for the next big move, which will likely be another significant rally, underpinned by ongoing integration of Foot Locker, systemwide growth, and margin recovery.

Dick’s Has Strong Quarter Despite Mixed Results

Dick’s Sporting Goods' Q1 was strong, with revenue of $5.17 billion up more than 62.5%, including the contribution of Foot Locker. The top-line outperformed the consensus by nearly 200 basis points, highlighting brand strength across banners. Dick’s was also strong organically, contributing a 6% brand comp, compared to Foot Locker's more tepid 0.6%.

Margin was a sticking point for the market. The company experienced significant margin compression due to the influx of lower-margin shoe business. However, the miss is slim relative to the consensus estimate, with adjusted earnings of $2.90 up year over year but a penny off the mark.

The more significant factor is that earnings guidance, although improved, still falls short of the consensus estimate, which is likely to impair market sentiment as Q2 progresses. Even so, the company forecasts improving comps at both banners and is raising its earnings forecast, a critical element for this capital-returning stock.

Capital Returns Are a Good Reason to Own Dicks’ Sporting Goods

Dick’s share count remains elevated due to the Foot Locker acquisition, but is expected to fall over time. The company has sufficient history, including buybacks in Q1 and earnings capacity, to support the thesis, and there is also an expectation of substantial earnings growth.

The long-term forecasts suggest a modest double-digit-to-high-single-digit compound annual growth rate through the middle of the next decade. In this scenario, the stock is valued at only 8X its 2035 earnings forecast, setting the stage for a 100% stock price increase over the coming years.

Dividends are a near-term driver of shareholder value. The company pays a healthy dividend yielding approximately 2.2% as of late May, and it is expected to increase annually. Dick’s has increased its payment for more than a decade, putting it among the Dividend Contenders, and it pays only 30% of its earnings. The company has some debt on its balance sheet, but it is minimal compared to equity and debt maintenance is well covered by cash flow. The likely outcome is that DKS sustains a robust distribution compound annual growth rate in the coming years, although the pace may slow from the high-double-digit pace it has maintained over the past few years.

Analysts and Institutions Are Driving DKS Stock Price Higher

Analysts responded with optimism to Dick’s earnings results. Commentaries highlighted revenue strength and a long-term growth outlook while noting near-term margin compression. As of late May, 20 analysts rate DKS as a Moderate Buy, and trends ahead of the release include increases in price targets. The consensus forecasts only a moderate upside, but the high-end range of price targets would be sufficient for a fresh all-time high, a milestone for any market.

Institutional activity reflects a strong conviction in Dick’s Sporting Goods' value proposition. The group owns nearly 90% of the stock and has been aggressively accumulating over the trailing 12 months. MarketBeat data reveals a $2.5-to-$1 pace of accumulation, with strength sustaining into early Q2 2026. The likely outcome is that institutions buy DKS stock on price dips, limiting downside for this market.

Catalysts include the FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled for June. The event is expected to spur soccer-related spending, with soccer accounting for approximately 20% of the floor space. Analysts forecast up to 300 bps of incremental spending gains, which may be underestimating the impact. Domestic soccer trends are robust, including viewership and participation, the critical factor for DKS. Cash-strapped sports fans may not buy souvenirs, but they will buy shoes, balls, jerseys, and other soccer equipment.

Risks include the Foot Locker integration and macroeconomic headwinds. Gas prices are at long-term highs and are unlikely to fall soon, underscoring systemic inflation and potentially impacting consumer habits. Investors should expect oil and gas prices to remain elevated indefinitely, even with the Strait of Hormuz open, as global inventories are at rock bottom and production capacity is diminished.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.