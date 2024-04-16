DICK'S Sporting Goods Expand Partnership With SidelineSwap

(RTTNews) - Sports goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), Tuesday said it has expanded partnership with SidelineSwap, an online market place for sporting goods, for the third year in 2024.

Throughout 2024, Dick's athletes will be able to exchange their used gears, which are qualified for the same, with DICK'S e-gift cards at SidelineSwap trade-in events at select DICK'S locations across the U.S. These gift cards can be used towards their next purchase.

In 2023, DICK'S athletes who attended trade-in events received an average payout of $120 for their used gear.

Trade-in events in 2024 will be held at DICK'S locations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, and Georgia; with additional states potentially to be added.

