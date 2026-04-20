Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ended the recent trading session at $230.62, demonstrating a +2.79% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 18.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.93, signifying a 13.06% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.01 billion, indicating a 57.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.33 per share and revenue of $22.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.71% and +29.2%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.66. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.95 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DKS has a PEG ratio of 3.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.