DICK’S Sporting Goods Could Be Ready for Another Breakout

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) can score another all-time high stock price and do it this year. Its latest earnings report topped expectations, the growth outlook is improving, capital returns are flowing, and the Foot Locker integration is progressing.

Near-term headwinds remain, as reflected in the guidance, but the cost of integration is fleeting while revenue growth and improving core profitability last a bit longer.

Among the critical takeaways is the expectation for inflection later this year. The combination of integration efforts, store-count increases, and inventory rationalization set the company up for accelerated growth and profit improvements, forecast to begin in the second half of the year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Has Hurdles But Can Easily Clear Them

The guidance is a potential hurdle for the market, but one early price action suggests will be easily cleared. The company expects $14 at the midpoint of its adjusted EPS range, well below the consensus of $14.83 reported by MarketBeat. The offsets include the cost of integration, as mentioned, and the revenue target. It came in above consensus at the low end, suggesting future profitability will be far greater than guidance and consensus forecasts indicate.

As it stands, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples suggest a deep value is present. Trading under 10x the 2030 outlook with a high probability of exceeding the forecast, this stock could easily rise by 50% to 100% over the next few years, with the high-end range the more likely scenario.

DICK'S Sporting Goods: Growth Fuels Robust Capital Return

Although the guidance is tepid, it is bullish for the stock. Not only is the revenue expected to grow at an accelerated rate relative to the consensus forecast, but earnings will also grow. The adjusted EPS forecast is just under 10%, sufficient to enable balance sheet improvement, business investment, and capital returns. The capital returns are significant and underpin the long-term stock price outlook, including dividends and share repurchases.

The Foot Locker acquisition increased DICK'S share count, but the fiscal year-end report reflects accelerated share repurchases at a pace sufficient to reduce it in the upcoming quarters. Buybacks are never guaranteed, but this company has signaled a commitment to them by issuing a fresh three-year, $5 billion authorization in early 2025.

Other signs of executive confidence in the outlook and cash flow lie in the dividend, which was increased by just over 3% for 2026. It is attractive, yielding more than 2.5% with shares near early March 2026 lows, and is expected to continue growing in future years. The company plans to pay about 36% of its per-share earnings, keeping it on track to sustain distribution increases indefinitely and achieve Dividend Aristocrat status over time.

DICK'S Knocks It Out of the Park With Fiscal Q4 Results

DICK'S Q4 release reveals robust momentum, driven in part by the Foot Locker acquisition, comp-store strength, and an improving store count. The company reported more than $6.2 billion in consolidated revenue, up 60.2% year over year and nearly 300 basis points better than expected.

Segmentally, DICK'S Sporting Goods grew more than 3% on a comp basis while experiencing margin improvement. The only bad news is that Foot Locker weighed on quarterly profitability, but there are silver linings. Among them is the fact adjusted EPS of $3.45 is significantly better than analysts had expected, outpacing the consensus by more than 1700 bps, and the outlook for inflection.

The analysts did not immediately issue revisions after the release, but some positive commentary was issued. It aligns with trends, including recent upgrades and price target increases, which lifted sentiment to Moderate Buy from Hold and the price target to approximately $240. It forecasts a 22% upside, and high-end targets add 20%, a figure the institutions are likely eyeing. MarketBeat data reveals this group owns nearly 90% of the stock, which has accumulated stock on a trailing-twelve-month basis, and extended the bullish trend into early Q1 2026.

DICK'S Sporting Goods in Rebound Mode: Higher Prices to Follow

DICK'S Sporting Goods' share price responded favorably to the news, rising by more than 5% in premarket action. The move signals support at a critical exponential moving average and a trend-following signal for investors. Prior signals have resulted in significant movements, typically lasting several months to several quarters and up to two years in some cases. The likely outcome is that this market advances over the coming months, approaching the all-time high by the onset of back-to-school shopping, and then breaks to new highs sometime during the fall.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.