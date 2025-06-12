DICK'S Sporting Goods And Golf Galaxy Join Uber Eats Platform

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies (UBER) and DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) announced a partnership that brings the retailer's sporting goods, athletic apparel, footwear, team sports gear, golf equipment, fan merchandise and more to the Uber Eats platform. Over 800 DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations across the country will be available on Uber Eats beginning this week.

To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats users can take advantage of up to 30% off of select athletic essentials, sport accessories and outdoor gear. Uber One members will get added perks, including $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders.

