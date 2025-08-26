DICK'S Sporting-Foot Locker Merger Deal Receives U.S. Antitrust Approval

(RTTNews) - Sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) announced Tuesday that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (HSR Act), expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on August 25, 2025 in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Foot Locker by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Following the expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act, all required regulatory approvals to complete the merger have been received. As was also previously disclosed, Foot Locker shareholders approved the merger at the Foot Locker special meeting held on August 22, 2025. The merger is expected to close on September 8, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of remaining customary closing conditions.

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker also announced that the deadline for Foot Locker shareholders of record to elect the form of consideration that they wish to receive in connection with the merger is 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time on August 29, 2025, as it may be extended.

The options to elect are either $24.00 in cash or 0.1168 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods common stock, for each share of Foot Locker common stock. Foot Locker shareholders who fail to make a proper election by the Election Deadline will receive cash consideration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.