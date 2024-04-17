DICK'S Sporting (DKS) Extends Partnership With SidelineSwap

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS is benefiting from its strategic efforts, including merchandising initiatives and store-related endeavors. The company has been making smart moves to enrich the customer experience. In the latest development, DICK'S Sporting and SidelineSwap extended their resale partnership for the third consecutive year to offer the latter’s recommerce services to more company athletes throughout the United States.



SidelineSwap is the world’s leading online marketplace for new and used sporting products, thus facilitating athletes and sports families to conveniently buy and sell their sporting goods. Throughout 2024, the company’s athletes will be able to drop off their used gear at SidelineSwap trade-in events across select DKS locations in the United States. The used goods will then be evaluated by SidelineSwap buying experts, thus helping them pay athletes DKS’s e-gift cards for their next purchase. However, products can be also donated or recycled, which do not qualify for trade-in.



Notably, the aforesaid partnership expansion helps increase consumer awareness in sports resale, hence enabling athletes to trade in items like baseball and softball bats, golf clubs, hockey skates and lacrosse gear, along with other types of sports and outdoor gear.

What’s More?

DICK’S Sporting has been gaining from brand strength and demand for its products that resonate well with customers. Undoubtedly, management is focused on creating a trend-right merchandise assortment, deepening relations with customers via marketing and efficiently controlling expenses.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the storefront, DICK’S Sporting launched DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone!, which have been performing well. As a result, it launched another five House of Sport locations in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Earlier, it opened two types of concept stores, namely OVERTIME by DICK’S Sporting Goods and DICK’S Sporting Goods Warehouse.



DICK’S Sporting has been witnessing strong comparable store sales (comps) for a while now. Healthy transaction growth and traffic have been boosting comps. Consolidated comps grew 2.8% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, driven by higher transactions and average tickets. For fiscal 2024, management expects comps growth of 1-2% year over year.



Buoyed by such strengths, shares of this sporting goods dealer have increased 36.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% rise in the year-to-date time frame. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely American Eagle AEO, Gap GPS and Deckers DECK.



American Eagle, a leading apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 3.3% from the year-ago reported figure. AEO delivered an earnings surprise of 22.7% in the last four quarters.



Gap, a leading apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS delivered an earnings surprise of 180.9% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s financial-year sales suggests growth of 0.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Deckers, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. DECK delivered an earnings surprise of 32.1% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales suggests growth of 15.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.