DICK'S Elevates Athlete Experience With Innovative Store Formats

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS is redefining the role of physical retail through its innovative House of Sport and Field House store formats. These experiential concepts are central to the company’s real estate transformation strategy, designed to elevate the athlete experience and drive long-term growth. In first-quarter fiscal 2025, DICK’S inaugurated two new House of Sport stores and four Field House locations, with plans to open approximately 16 stores of each format this year. The early customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing management’s confidence in store evolution.



The House of Sport format is particularly notable for its immersive, community-centric design, featuring in-store experiences such as rock walls, batting cages, golf simulators and turf fields. These stores allow DICK’S to tell full brand stories across footwear, apparel and gear in a way that online competitors cannot replicate. These stores also serve as key destinations for product launches, athletic events and personalized service — all of which drive traffic and deeper customer engagement. Similarly, the Field House concept reimagines the traditional 50K sq. ft. DICK’S store into a more modern, curated environment, further enhancing store productivity and customer connection.



Beyond elevating the shopping experience, these formats are delivering meaningful financial returns and represent a strategic use of capital in a competitive retail landscape. DICK’S plans to operate 75 to 100 House of Sport stores in the next few years, supported by robust sales metrics and brand/vendor enthusiasm. With omnichannel integration, flexible store layouts and strong ROI, both House of Sport and Field House are not just expanding square footage; they are reshaping the future of DICK’S brick-and-mortar model. This focus on experiential retail positions the company to sustain traffic, grow market share, and strengthen loyalty in an increasingly digital-first world.

DICK’S Valuation Picture & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 16.3% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry’s 28.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DICK’S is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.93X, which positions it at a discount compared with the industry’s average of 17.94X. Also, DKS is priced lower than the sector’s average of 25.15X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

