Dick's (DKS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) reported $3.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $4.38 for the same period compares to $4.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion, representing a surprise of +1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.1%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 889 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 884.

: 889 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 884. Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store : 167 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 167.

: 167 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 167. Total Square Footage : 45.10 Msqft versus 45.31 Msqft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 45.10 Msqft versus 45.31 Msqft estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods: 722 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 725.

Here is how Dick's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Dick's have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

