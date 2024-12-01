News & Insights

Dicker Data Expands Market Presence with New Securities

December 01, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Dicker Data Limited (AU:DDR) has released an update.

Dicker Data Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 67,952 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting an expansion of their market presence. This move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the tech distribution sector, as the company continues to grow its operational footprint.

