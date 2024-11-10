Dicker Data Announces Upcoming Dividend for Shareholders

Dicker Data Limited (AU:DDR) has released an update.

Dicker Data Limited has announced a dividend of AUD 0.11 per share, payable on December 2, 2024. Shareholders must be on record by November 15, 2024, to qualify, with the ex-dividend date set for November 14, 2024. This announcement could be appealing to investors looking for consistent returns from their stock investments.

