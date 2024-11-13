News & Insights

DIC Corporation Posts Strong Growth Amid Rising Demand

November 13, 2024 — 10:23 pm EST

DIC (JP:4631) has released an update.

DIC Corporation reported a 3.3% increase in net sales to ¥807.7 billion for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, driven by strong demand for packaging inks and high-value-added products in the electronics and mobility sectors. The company’s operating income surged by 158.5% to ¥34.0 billion, aided by structural reforms and efforts to maintain sales prices in competitive markets. The Color & Display segment also returned to profitability, contributing to the positive financial performance.

