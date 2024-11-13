DIC Corporation Posts Strong Growth Amid Rising Demand

DIC (JP:4631) has released an update.

DIC Corporation reported a 3.3% increase in net sales to ¥807.7 billion for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, driven by strong demand for packaging inks and high-value-added products in the electronics and mobility sectors. The company’s operating income surged by 158.5% to ¥34.0 billion, aided by structural reforms and efforts to maintain sales prices in competitive markets. The Color & Display segment also returned to profitability, contributing to the positive financial performance.

For further insights into JP:4631 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.