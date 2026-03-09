Dianthus Rockets 25% After Phase 3 Win In CIDP

(RTTNews) - Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) shares rose 25% after the company announced a positive interim "GO" decision in its Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial of Claseprubart in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, alongside reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

Claseprubart, Dianthus' lead drug candidate, is a monoclonal antibody designed to block the classical complement pathway (C1s). It is being developed as a convenient subcutaneous therapy for autoimmune neuromuscular diseases. In the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial for CIDP, the drug achieved an early GO decision after 20 confirmed responders in Part A, ahead of schedule. Part B top-line data are expected by the end of 2026.

Dianthus also plans to initiate a registrational Phase 3 trial in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in mid-2026, with results anticipated in the second half of 2028, while the Phase 2 MoMeNtum trial in multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) is ongoing with data expected in the second half of 2026.

The company's second program, DNTH212, is being studied for autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus. A Phase 1 study is underway in China, with results in healthy volunteers expected in the second half of 2026 and an update on indication prioritization planned for the first half of 2026.

Dianthus ended 2025 with $514.4 million in cash, providing runway into 2028. Net loss widened to $162.3 million, or $4.20 per share, compared with $85.0 million, or $2.55 per share, in 2024.

DNTH has traded between $13.37 and $83.86 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $81.60, up 25.15%, touching a new 52-week high.

