BioTech
DNTH

Dianthus Rockets 25% After Phase 3 Win In CIDP

March 09, 2026 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) shares rose 25% after the company announced a positive interim "GO" decision in its Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial of Claseprubart in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, alongside reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

Claseprubart, Dianthus' lead drug candidate, is a monoclonal antibody designed to block the classical complement pathway (C1s). It is being developed as a convenient subcutaneous therapy for autoimmune neuromuscular diseases. In the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial for CIDP, the drug achieved an early GO decision after 20 confirmed responders in Part A, ahead of schedule. Part B top-line data are expected by the end of 2026.

Dianthus also plans to initiate a registrational Phase 3 trial in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in mid-2026, with results anticipated in the second half of 2028, while the Phase 2 MoMeNtum trial in multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) is ongoing with data expected in the second half of 2026.

The company's second program, DNTH212, is being studied for autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus. A Phase 1 study is underway in China, with results in healthy volunteers expected in the second half of 2026 and an update on indication prioritization planned for the first half of 2026.

Dianthus ended 2025 with $514.4 million in cash, providing runway into 2028. Net loss widened to $162.3 million, or $4.20 per share, compared with $85.0 million, or $2.55 per share, in 2024.

DNTH has traded between $13.37 and $83.86 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $81.60, up 25.15%, touching a new 52-week high.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DNTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.