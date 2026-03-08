Dianthus To Present Interim Phase 3 CAPTIVATE Data For Claseprubart In CIDP, Today

(RTTNews) - Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH), a clinical-stage company developing therapies for severe autoimmune diseases, will host a conference call today, March 9, 2026, to discuss interim responder analysis results from Part A of the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial evaluating its lead candidate, Claseprubart, in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy.

Claseprubart is an investigational active C1s inhibitor designed for infrequent, low-volume subcutaneous self-administration. According to Dianthus' latest corporate presentation, the drug has shown rapid, sustained, and clinically meaningful improvements in earlier studies of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and the company believes it has "best-in-class" potential across multiple neuromuscular diseases, including CIDP and multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN).

The CAPTIVATE trial includes an open-label Part A in which all confirmed CIDP patients receive Claseprubart for up to 13 weeks before responders advance to the randomized withdrawal portion of the Part B, the 52-week study.

Dianthus ended 2025 with an estimated $514 million in cash, providing runway into 2028 to support multiple clinical milestones across its pipeline, including Phase 3 initiation of gMG and additional readouts in MMN and its second program, DNTH212, a bifunctional BDCA2/BAFF-APRIL inhibitor.

DNTH has traded between $13.37 and $65.50 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's (March 6, 2026) trading at $65.20, up 6.14%. During overnight trading session, the stock is up 66.20, up 1.53%, touching a new 52-week high.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.