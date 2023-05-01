Diamondback Energy, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $712 million, or $3.88 per share. This compares with $779 million, or $4.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $751 million or $4.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.9% to $1.93 billion from $2.41 billion last year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

