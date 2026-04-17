A Diamond Quality Entry in DIA ETF, or Is It Time to Get Out?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) bottomed in early April and is now in a rebound mode, reclaiming ground at a pace that has caught more than a few investors off guard.

The key question now is whether this market has the legs to push to a new high, or whether the smarter move is to take profits and step aside before the momentum fades.

Based on factors including technical, earnings, institutions, and analysts, the likely scenario is that new highs will be set, potentially before mid-year, and a sustainable rally will follow.

Dow Jones Rebounds: Vee-Bottom in Place for DIA ETF

The charts reflect a strong signal , with the ETF price action rebounding strongly in April, in alignment with the trend. The movement, a Vee-Bottom, is accompanied by bullish swings in the indicators, with stochastic already showing a Buy signal and MACD on pace to follow. Volume is another critical detail, as it spiked alongside the late-2025 rally and then again in 2026 when prices pulled back. It reveals market support at critical levels, setting the underlying index and ETF up to sustain their current levels, if not advance.

The biggest risk on the chart is the fact that this ETF has yet to set a new high. It is possible that resistance will cap gains at the existing high, but that is unlikely, given other factors. One factor to watch is the institutions . While institutions were distributing stock in Q1, that trend is likely to have ended due to valuations and capital returns forecasts. The likely scenario is that this group reverts to accumulation in Q2, potentially accelerated by the Q1 reporting season. The index is expected to produce earnings growth of 14% or more this year, will likely outperform in Q1, and will likely issue favorable guidance.

Analysts are optimistic coming into the season. The 25 ETF-specific ratings tracked by MarketBeat peg the DIA at a Moderate Buy, with potential for healthy upside over the next 12 months. Upside is underpinned by capital returns, including dividends and share buybacks , with both expected to grow by year’s end. As it stands, the DIA dividend yields about 1.4% as of mid-April, and it has been increasing at a solid mid-single-digit pace over the past few years. The forecast for 2026 provides a catalyst, with an expectation of annual dividend growth accelerating to over 6%, which will likely be affirmed by the end of the reporting period.

Capital Return Underpins the DIA ETF Price Outlook

Estimates for share buybacks vary, but tend to agree that the boom seen in 2025 will persist. The underlying drivers are margins and cash flow, with sectors like Financials and Technology leading the charge. Highlights from the 2025 buyback activity include a record-setting trillion-dollar pace, with the top 20 companies accounting for more than 50% of repurchases, and numerous companies reducing their share count by 4% or more. Reduced share counts give investors added leverage, improving the value of each share relative to the whole.

The Technology sector , including NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) , is expected to lead the way in growth. The sector is projected to grow its earnings by 40% or more, nearly double the second-place Materials group. The caveat for investors is that Technology accounts for only 17% of the index, making its impact less robust than in other ETFs such as the S&P 500-tracking ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) or the NASDAQ-tracking ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) . The flip side is that the top sector, Financials, is also expected to post robust results, as seen in reports from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) , JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) , and other leading institutions. Their stock prices are hovering near record highs, coiling for a move , with analyst revisions indicating fresh highs.

The biggest risks for the Dow 30 and the ETFs that track it are geopolitical conflicts and persistently high inflation. Geopolitical conflicts and high inflation threaten the world with demand destruction. Slowing economic activity could still tip the U.S. and the world into recession, though those risks seem to be diminishing. The latest labor data reflect diminished activity relative to the post-COVID peaks, but it aligns with the prior period of economic health. The likely scenario is that the U.S. economy continues expanding, driven by deregulation and government spending.

The catalyst for Dow stocks is the AI boom . It is not only impacting the Tech Sector, but has begun spilling over into materials and other sectors, driven by data center demand and onshoring supply chains. The story moving forward will include the infrastructure build-out, but will shift focus toward the impact on business as penetration deepens. Businesses are expected to benefit from significant cost savings, efficiencies, and optimization that will combine to boost revenue and earnings power.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.