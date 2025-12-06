DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Price Target Increased by 25.68% to 15.81

The average one-year price target for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DMAC) has been revised to $15.81 / share. This is an increase of 25.68% from the prior estimate of $12.58 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.07% from the latest reported closing price of $8.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiaMedica Therapeutics. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMAC is 0.11%, an increase of 57.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.35% to 13,812K shares. The put/call ratio of DMAC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooperman Leon G holds 3,270K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares , representing an increase of 49.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMAC by 143.55% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,187K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 875K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 25.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMAC by 166.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 858K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 712K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMAC by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.