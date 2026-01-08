Markets

Dialight Expects To Beat Profit Expectations After Strong Q3

January 08, 2026 — 12:18 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) stated on Thursday that trading in its markets was still pretty sluggish during the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2025, which makes the company a bit cautious about sales going forward.

On the upside, they've seen improvements in margins, cut costs, and generated stronger cash flow, which led to solid profits. Because of this, Dialight now thinks it'll beat market expectations for adjusted operating profit for the year ending March 31, 2026.

The company plans to reduce its debt even more and will share full-year results in June 2026.

DIA.L closed trading at GBP 350.00, down GBP 11.00 or 3.05 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

