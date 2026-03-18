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DIA

DIA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

March 18, 2026 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust ETF (Symbol: DIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $465.31, changing hands as low as $463.99 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DIA's low point in its 52 week range is $366.32 per share, with $505.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $463.47.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Oversold Dividend Stocks
 ETFs Holding WDC
 Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oversold Dividend Stocks-> ETFs Holding WDC-> Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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