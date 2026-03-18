DIA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust ETF (Symbol: DIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $465.31, changing hands as low as $463.99 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIA's low point in its 52 week range is $366.32 per share, with $505.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $463.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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