DHT Holdings (DHT) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

DHT Holdings (DHT) closed at $10.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had lost 5.47% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

DHT Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 314.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $101.21 million, up 161.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $393.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +293.1% and +48.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.59% higher. DHT Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, DHT Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.12, which means DHT Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

