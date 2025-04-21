DHL Suspends Shipments Of Over $800 To US Consumers

(RTTNews) - German logistics major DHL Group has temporarily suspended business-to-consumer or B2C shipments to the United States with a customs value exceeding $800, with effect from Monday.

In a statement, the company attributed the decision to recent U.S. Customs regulatory updates amid the ongoing tariff issues. The firm said it is experiencing multi-day transit delays to the U.S from any origin for shipments with a declared customs value exceeding $800.

Due to new U.S. Customs regulations, all shipments to the U.S. with a declared customs value over $800 require formal entry processing with effect from April 5, down from the previous $2,500 threshold, DHL said.

"This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock. While we are working diligently to scale up and manage this increase, shipments over USD 800—regardless of origin—may experience multi-day delays," according to the company.

Until further notice, the collection and shipping of B2C shipments with the given value to private individuals in the U.S. will be affected, DHL noted. Meanwhile, Business-to-business or B2B shipments to U.S. companies with a declarable value above $800 are not affected by the suspension, though they may also face delays.

However, shipments, both B2B & B2C, with a declarable customs value below $800 are not affected by the decision.

DHL added that the move is temporary, and that it will share updates as the situation evolves.

In another development, last week, the government of Hong Kong had announced that Hongkong Post suspended the surface postal service for items containing goods to the United States after the Trump Administration canceled tariff-free trade provisions for packages from China and Hong Kong.

Hongkong Post plans to suspend the acceptance of air postal items containing goods destined to the US starting from April 27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.