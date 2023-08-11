News & Insights

DHI Says CFO Kevin Bostick Resigned

August 11, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) AI-powered career marketplaces provider, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Kevin Bostick has resigned, effective September 1 to pursue other opportunities.

The company said it is on the look out for a new finance chief.

Bostick will remain as consultant until December 31.

On Thursday, shares of DHI closed at $3.97 down 2.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.

