DHI Says CFO Kevin Bostick Resigned

(RTTNews) - DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) AI-powered career marketplaces provider, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Kevin Bostick has resigned, effective September 1 to pursue other opportunities.

The company said it is on the look out for a new finance chief.

Bostick will remain as consultant until December 31.

On Thursday, shares of DHI closed at $3.97 down 2.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.