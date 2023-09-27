DHI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.62, changing hands as low as $106.60 per share. Horton Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHI's low point in its 52 week range is $66.01 per share, with $132.2999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.60. The DHI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

