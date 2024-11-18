DHH S.p.A. Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

DHH S.p.A (IT:DHH) has released an update.

DHH S.p.A. has recently acquired 1,922 treasury shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, investing a total of EUR 48,675.20. This strategic move is aligned with the company’s commitment to innovation in internet infrastructure through next-generation technology and artificial intelligence.

