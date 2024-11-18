News & Insights

Stocks

DHH S.p.A. Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 11:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DHH S.p.A (IT:DHH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DHH S.p.A. has recently acquired 1,922 treasury shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, investing a total of EUR 48,675.20. This strategic move is aligned with the company’s commitment to innovation in internet infrastructure through next-generation technology and artificial intelligence.

For further insights into IT:DHH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.