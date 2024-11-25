News & Insights

DHH S.p.A. Reports on Share Buyback Activity

November 25, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

DHH S.p.A (IT:DHH) has released an update.

DHH S.p.A. recently purchased 1,671 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program, with the total transaction valued at over 41,000 euros. The company, which is focused on integrating AI technology and enhancing digital connectivity, temporarily suspended its buyback activities as of November 22, 2024. DHH aims to be a significant player in the international Internet infrastructure sector.

